7 months ago
Colombia launches US$2.5bn two-part bond
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 7 months ago

Colombia launches US$2.5bn two-part bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on
the new bond offering from the Republic of Colombia
(Baa2/BBB/BBB), expected to price later on Wednesday, according
to one of the lead managers.
    
 SIZE      MATURITY   IPTs           GUIDANCE          LAUNCH
 US$1bn    10-yr*     T+185bp area   T+170bp area ***  T+160bp
 US$1.5bn  30-yr**    T+235bp area   T+220bp area ***  T+210bp
    * new issue
    ** tap of 5% 2045 bond
    *** area +/- 5bp 
    
    Bookrunners: Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Itau BBA
    

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby and Marc
Carnegie)

