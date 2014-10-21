Colombia reopens 10, 30 year bonds to pre-finance 2015 budget

BOGOTA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Colombia reopened the sale of 2024 and 2044 global bonds on Tuesday, the Finance Ministry’s head of public credit, Michel Janna, told Reuters, to pre-finance 2015 spending.

The dollar-denominated 2024 and 2044 bonds have coupons of 4.000 percent and 5.625 percent respectively, according to Thomson Reuters unit IFR.

The sale comes three weeks after the government carried out a swap of $2.84 billion worth of peso-denominated bonds due in October 2015 and in 2018 for longer-running debt, easing imminent financial burdens.

That has reduced the amount the government will need to borrow domestically via peso-denominated Treasury bonds, known as TES, to 2.6 trillion pesos. The government will also carry out a similar swap by the end of the year with the national treasury to defer repayment of 1.5 trillion pesos of debt.

The Finance Ministry has planned to sell $3 billion of foreign debt and raise a further $2.1 billion in loans from multilateral financial institutions, to put towards the 2015 budget.

Government finances have been pressured by falling prices for the Andean nation’s top export, crude oil, on top of a decline in production this year. The government plans to offset a resulting 12.5 trillion peso shortfall in the budget through a tax reform and by extending a financial transactions tax.

The government’s foreign debt repayment obligations for 2015 now stand at around $5 billion.

Reuters first reported that Colombia was considering pre-financing part of its 2015 budget in an exclusive interview with Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas last month.