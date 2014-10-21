FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia sets guidance on reopening of 2024, 2044 bonds
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Colombia sets guidance on reopening of 2024, 2044 bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Colombia (Baa2/BBB/BBB) has set price guidance on a reopening of its 2024 and 2044 bonds, through which it plans to raise a combined US$1bn, according to market sources.

The sovereign has set price guidance of 150bp area (plus or minus 5bp) over US Treasuries for the 2024 tap and 190bp area (plus or minus 5bp) over US Treasuries for the 2044 tap.

It currently has US$1.6bn outstanding on the 2024s and US$2bn on the 2044s.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the bookrunners on the SEC-registered transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.