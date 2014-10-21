FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia launches US$1bn tap of 2024, 2044 bonds
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2014 / 6:26 PM / 3 years ago

Colombia launches US$1bn tap of 2024, 2044 bonds

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Colombia (Baa2/BBB/BBB) has launched a combined US$1bn reopening of two dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2024 and 2044, market sources said on Tuesday.

The sovereign has launched a US$500m tap of its 4.0% 2024s at a final spread of 145bp over US Treasuries and a US$500m tap of its 5.625% 2044s at 185bp over US Treasuries.

Those levels were on the tight end of price guidance of 150bp area and 190bp area respectively.

The reopening will bring the total outstanding on the 2024 and 2044 notes to US$2.1bn and US$2.5bn respectively.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the bookrunners on the SEC-registered transaction, which is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.