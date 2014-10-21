UPDATE 1-Colombia reopens global bonds to pre-finance 2015 budget

(Recasts lead and adds details of launch)

BOGOTA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Colombia on Tuesday reopened its dollar-denominated global bonds maturing in 2024 and 2044 in a bid to pre-finance 2015 spending, the finance ministry’s head of public credit, Michel Janna, told Reuters.

Janna would not give further details, but Thomson Reuters unit IFR reported the bonds would have a combined value of $1 billion.

The $500 million in 10-year bonds maturing in 2024 have a coupon of 4 percent and a final spread of 145 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, IFR said, citing market sources. The $500 million in bonds maturing in 2044 have a coupon of 5.625 percent and a final spread of 185 basis points over Treasuries.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs acted as bookrunners on the sale, which is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The reopening will bring a total outstanding of $2.1 billion on the 2024 bonds and $2.5 billion on the 2044 bonds, IFR said.

The sale comes three weeks after the government carried out a swap of $2.84 billion worth of peso-denominated bonds due in October 2015 and in 2018 for longer-running debt, easing imminent financial burdens.

That has reduced the amount the government will need to borrow domestically via peso-denominated Treasury bonds, known as TES, to 2.6 trillion pesos. The government will also carry out a similar swap by the end of the year with the national treasury to defer repayment of 1.5 trillion pesos of debt.

Colombia’s finance ministry plans to sell a total of $3 billion of foreign debt and raise another $2.1 billion in loans from multilateral financial institutions as part of its 2015 budget financing.

Government finances have been pressured by falling prices for the Andean nation’s top export, crude oil, on top of a decline in production this year. The government plans to offset a resulting 12.5 trillion peso shortfall in the budget through a tax reform and by extending a financial transactions tax.

The government’s foreign debt repayment obligations for 2015 now stand at around $5 billion.

Reuters first reported that Colombia was considering pre-financing part of its 2015 budget in an exclusive interview with Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas last month.