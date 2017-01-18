FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Colombia amasses US$9bn in orders for new bond
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 6:22 PM / 7 months ago

Colombia amasses US$9bn in orders for new bond

Mike Gambale

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Colombia, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has amassed a US$9bn order book on a two-part bond US dollar bond ahead of pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.

The sovereign set guidance of US Treasuries plus 170bp area (+/-5bp) on a 10-year tranche and T+220bp area (+/- 5bp) on a tap of its 2045 bond.

That is tight to initial price thoughts of T+185bp area and T+235bp area, respectively.

Active bookrunners on the SEC-registered deal are Citigroup, Itau and Morgan Stanley. Proceeds are for general budgetary purposes. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.