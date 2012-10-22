FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Cemex sets Colombia IPO price 11,000-13,500 pesos/shr
October 22, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Cemex sets Colombia IPO price 11,000-13,500 pesos/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects upper end of price range in first paragraph)

BOGOTA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s top cement maker Cemex announced on Monday a price range for the initial public offering of its Latin American unit of between 11,000 and 13,500 Colombian pesos ($6.12 and $7.51) per share.

Cemex said last week that it would list about 24 percent of its Cemex Latam Holdings unit on the Colombian stock market in the latest step to raise cash to help it ease bulky debts. . ($1 = 1798.7900 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

