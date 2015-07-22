FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cemex Latam Holdings profit falls 42 pct in 2nd quarter
July 22, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

Cemex Latam Holdings profit falls 42 pct in 2nd quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, July 22 (Reuters) - Cemex Latam Holdings, a subsidiary of Mexican cement maker Cemex, said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit slipped 42 percent to $39 million amid a decline in sales and currency depreciations.

Profit was down from $67 million during the same period last year.

Net consolidated sales fell 11 percent to $394 million compared with the second quarter of 2014.

“The fall is principally explained by exchange rate fluctuations and lower sales in Colombia,” the company said in a statement. Adjusting for currency fluctuations, net sales were up 7 percent.

Cemex Latam Holdings operates in Colombia, Brazil, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador.

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
