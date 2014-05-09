One Colombia cenbank board member preferred lower interest rate

BOGOTA, May 9 (Reuters) - One member of Colombia’s central bank monetary policy board favored leaving the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent, minutes from the April 25 meeting published on Friday showed.

The bank raised the lending rate by a quarter-percentage point to 3.5 percent, its first increase in more than two years, which was aimed at heading off any inflationary pressures early as price increases begin to pick up from low levels. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)