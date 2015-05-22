FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Colombia cenbank holds key interest rate at 4.5 pct, as expected
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 6:12 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Colombia cenbank holds key interest rate at 4.5 pct, as expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds central bank comments)

BOGOTA, May 22 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank voted unanimously to hold its benchmark interest rate steady for a ninth consecutive month on Friday, as policymakers try to boost the economy without stoking inflation.

The bank’s seven-member board voted to maintain the lending rate at 4.5 percent, meeting the forecast of all analysts in a Reuters survey this week.

The central bank said Colombia was adjusting to lower demand for its exports on top of lower oil prices that would be offset to some extent by a weaker peso and heavy investment in Colombia’s infrastructure.

Colombia’s economy is expected to expand at 3.5 percent to 4 percent this year, the government said, slowing from 4.6 percent last year, chiefly due to lower prices for its lead export, crude oil. The plunge in oil has also sent the peso to multiyear lows.

Nonetheless, the bank said a weaker peso, which inflates the cost of imports, was a minor driver in higher inflation in April, which has recently rise above its 2-4 percent target range. Higher food prices were the key factor, it said.

(Click for graphic on key economic data:

here) (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.