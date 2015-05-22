UPDATE 1-Colombia cenbank holds key interest rate at 4.5 pct, as expected

(Adds central bank comments)

BOGOTA, May 22 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank voted unanimously to hold its benchmark interest rate steady for a ninth consecutive month on Friday, as policymakers try to boost the economy without stoking inflation.

The bank’s seven-member board voted to maintain the lending rate at 4.5 percent, meeting the forecast of all analysts in a Reuters survey this week.

The central bank said Colombia was adjusting to lower demand for its exports on top of lower oil prices that would be offset to some extent by a weaker peso and heavy investment in Colombia’s infrastructure.

Colombia’s economy is expected to expand at 3.5 percent to 4 percent this year, the government said, slowing from 4.6 percent last year, chiefly due to lower prices for its lead export, crude oil. The plunge in oil has also sent the peso to multiyear lows.

Nonetheless, the bank said a weaker peso, which inflates the cost of imports, was a minor driver in higher inflation in April, which has recently rise above its 2-4 percent target range. Higher food prices were the key factor, it said.

