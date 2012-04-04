UPDATE 3-Colombia rate hike cycle may not be over - minutes

* Some board members say “adjustments” may be needed

* Continued credit expansion could pressure prices

* Q1 growth seen robust after Q4 slowdown

By Nelson Bocanegra and Brian Ellsworth

BOGOTA, April 4 (Reuters) - Colombia’s cycle of interest rate hikes may not be over despite a pause in March, after several central bank board members noted that “additional adjustments” to monetary policy may be needed, according to minutes published on Wednesday.

The seven-member board voted unanimously in the March 23 meeting to leave the benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.25 percent following a year-long, 225-basis-point rise that has helped cool inflation in one of Latin America’s fastest-growing economies.

The minutes signaled concern among Colombian policymakers that a continued credit expansion may be pressuring consumer prices even though inflation has decelerated and tighter monetary policy helped slow growth in the fourth quarter.

“Given the data now at hand, and even considering the recent trend in inflation, several board members noted that inflationary pressures continue to weigh on the (balance of risks), which means additional adjustments in monetary policy might be necessary,” the minutes read.

Other board members noted that “the neutral range of the bank’s intervention rate has been achieved already.”

Inflation slowed in February to 0.61 percent from 0.73 percent in January.

Though growth in the fourth quarter was the slowest in a year at 1.3 percent, compared to 5.9 percent for all of 2011, the bank noted that first-quarter expansion appeared robust, providing further justification for central bank hawks.

“With respect to the economic situation in the first quarter of 2012, the figures on hand point to good performance,” the minutes said. “Household consumption continues to be favored by consumer confidence, which is relatively high, despite the decline witnessed in February.”

The bank also noted there has been no sign that “contagion” from the crisis in Europe and slower world economic growth is affecting Colombia, adding that exports continued to grow firmly while foreign direct investment remains strong.

RESERVE REQUIREMENTS

Changes to monetary policy could include “macro-prudential measures,” which are meant to restrict liquidity and combat inflation without raising interest rates.

One central bank member requested the creation of a “reserve requirement for consumer lending.”

This would likely require banks to set aside a percentage of all new consumer loans, according to one expert consulted by Reuters, in contrast to broader reserve requirements in which banks must leave a percentage of deposits with the central bank.

Policymakers have raised concerns in recent months about the risks of Colombia’s growing middle class taking on too much bank debt to buy new cars, real estate and home appliances.

“The central bank is still somewhat uncomfortable with the overall exuberant pace of demand ... rapid consumer credit growth, and low level of nominal and real rates,” Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Ramos said in a research note.

Higher interest rates make the peso more attractive to investors given near-zero yields in the United States and Europe. It has rallied nearly 9 percent since the start of the year.

Though Colombia has been largely shielded from the global downturn, industry leaders including coffee and banana growers have complained that a stronger currency makes their exports less competitive in global markets.

The minutes made no mention of measures to stem the strengthening currency. Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said in a recent interview with local media that Colombia is considering “aggressive” intervention to prevent the peso from appreciating further.