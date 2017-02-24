BRIEF-Insurance broker JLT 2016 underlying pre-tax profit up 1 pct
* underlying* profit before tax of £172.6m, up 1%, reflecting us specialty investment as planned
BOGOTA Feb 24 Colombia's central bank cut the benchmark interest rate to 7.25 percent on Friday in a bid to bolster growth despite inflation figures that remain above the target range.
The board decided to reduce the lending rate by 25 basis points, surprising the market. (Reporting by Helen Murphy)
* Lender is talking to 14 banks to syndicate a 5.2 billion euro ($5.5 billion) loan it provided to fund the purchase of a 19.5 percent stake in Russia's Rosneft by Glencore and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, said Antonio Fallico, chairman of Banca Intesa Russia. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9434 euros) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Says Mie Bank and Daisan Bank entered into agreement to form business integration, to jointly set up a holding company