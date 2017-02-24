BRIEF-Intesa in talks with 14 banks to syndicate Rosneft deal loan -exec

* Lender is talking to 14 banks to syndicate a 5.2 billion euro ($5.5 billion) loan it provided to fund the purchase of a 19.5 percent stake in Russia's Rosneft by Glencore and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, said Antonio Fallico, chairman of Banca Intesa Russia. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9434 euros) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)