CORRECTED-Colombia cenbank says will buy $700 mln through September
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 10:36 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Colombia cenbank says will buy $700 mln through September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show decision was unanimous)

BOGOTA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank said on Friday it would buy $700 million in the foreign exchange market during the rest of August and September in an effort to stem gains by the peso currency.

The central bank decision to cut the interest rate by 25 basis to 4.75 percent was made by consensus and was unanimous, it said

Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said that the government had purchased $700 million over the past two weeks, including $200 million by the state fund, known as FOGAFIN.

Reporting by Bogota Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
