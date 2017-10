BOGOTA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Workers at Colombia’s largest coal exporter, Cerrejon, will go on strike from 3 pm local time (2000 GMT) after the two sides failed to reach a wage deal, a union leader said.

“At 3 pm, zero hour begins,” Orlando Cuello of the Sintracarbon union told Reuters by telephone.

The company did not immediately respond to calls for comment.