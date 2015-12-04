FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drummond says train ban cost it 4.5-5.5 mln tonnes of Colombian exports
#Market News
December 4, 2015 / 8:56 PM / in 2 years

Drummond says train ban cost it 4.5-5.5 mln tonnes of Colombian exports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTA MARTA, Colombia, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Drummond Co , one of Colombia’s largest coal miners, lost between 4.5 million and 5 million tonnes of exports this year because of a ban on nighttime train transport, company president Jose Miguel Linares said Friday.

The nine-month-long restriction, lifted late last month by a tribunal in Cesar province, banned the Fenoco coal train from operating between 10:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. after community complaints.

The U.S.-based company, which sends most of its output to Europe and other countries in Latin America, will export some 28 million tonnes of coal this year, Linares told journalists at the company’s port near Santa Marta.

Exports will reach between 34 million and 35 million tonnes in 2016, Linares said, while production figures will be slightly lower.

The court in Cesar said efforts by Fenoco to lessen dust and noise had shown results.

The 226-km (140-mile) railway is also used by Glencore PLC’s (RIC) Prodeco unit and Murray Energy’s (RIC) Colombian Natural Resources. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Helen Murphy and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
