Drummond to lift Colombia coal force majeures in days-buyers
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Drummond to lift Colombia coal force majeures in days-buyers

Jacqueline Cowhig

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Drummond International , one of Colombia’s two largest coal exporters, told customers late on Tuesday it will start lifting its force majeure on shipments within days now that a railworkers’ strike has been declared illegal, Drummond customers said.

“Drummond informed us late yesterday that they would start shipping again when they have coal at the port, but there are likely to be some delays for another month,” one end-user said.

“They (Drummond) told us they would start lifting the force majeure within a few days on a cargo-by-cargo basis,” another major buyer said, adding that the force majeure had not affected all customers.

The strike by railworkers on the Fenoco line, which moves coal to port for Drummond, Goldman Sachs and Glencore’s Prodeco unit, brought exports from the main producing region of Cesar to a halt and cost the government more than $1.2 million a day in royalties.

Around 4 million tonnes of Colombian export thermal coal has been cut from the total which could be shipped this year, industry sources said.

Prodeco, whose mineworkers are still on strike, separately, and who also cancelled cargos on a case by case basis, has not given customers any update on when shipments are likely to resume.

