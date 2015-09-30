Colombia tribunal lifts Fenoco rail restrictions for 15 days

BOGOTA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A Colombian tribunal has authorized lifting for fifteen days restrictions imposed on the use of the Fenoco coal railway in the nation’s north to allow a probe of the noise levels, judicial and company officials said on Wednesday.

The order eases a ruling that bans the railway’s use between 10:30 p.m. and 04:30 a.m. (0330 and 0930 GMT) in response to complaints of noise by residents of one municipality it crosses.

The ban will be lifted starting on Oct. 1, according to a court document.

Shortening the workday by six hours impacted companies carrying coal to export terminals on the Caribbean coast for the three miners that operate the railway: U.S.-based Drummond Co Inc, Glencore PLC’s Prodeco unit and Colombia Natural Resource.

Together, the three miners using the 226-km (140-mile) track produce more than half of Colombia’s annual output of roughly 90 million tonnes.

The complaint over noise and dust dispersed by the coal trains came from residents of the municipality of Bosconia in the northern province of Cesar. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Bernard Orr)