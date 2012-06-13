Colombia rejects modified permits for some coal miners

* Vale, Drummond, Prodeco modified permits rejected

* Firms likely to adjust, resubmit environmental requests

* Unlikely to have long-term impact on expansion plans

By Jack Kimball

BOGOTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Colombia’s environmental licensing authority has rejected requests to modify permits for coal expansion projects including at top producers Drummond Co and Glencore International’s Prodeco unit over pollution worries, the body said on Wednesday.

Colombia’s top thermal coal exporters, which are ramping up production, are unlikely to fret too much over the denial given the recent drop in coal prices and since spot demand in the country’s main market, Europe, has been limited this year.

The government’s National Authority of Environmental Licences said it had denied requests to modify environmental permits at Drummond’s El Descanso Sur, Prodeco’s Calenturitas and La Jagua as well as Vale SA’s El Hatillo mines since the areas in Cesar department were already at their pollution limits.

“Until pollution levels are reduced and the atmosphere is able to assimilate the concentrations of particulate matter estimated to be generated by the proposed modifications of the companies that develop mining projects in the area, any additional emissions cannot be authorized,” it said.

Other requests by Drummond, Vale and Colombian Natural Resources, a unit of Goldman Sachs, were still under consideration, the body said in a statement sent to Reuters, although no timeframe was given for future decisions.

The Andean nation, one of the world’s top exporters of thermal coal, hopes that output i ncreases by the main exporters will help production double over the coming decade from around 80 million tonnes annually now.

The biggest deterrents to investment in Colombia are security, corruption, uncertainty over environmental regulation and infrastructure, according to the Frazer Institute’s annual survey of world mining companies.

The Cesar department exported 43 million tonnes of coal in 2011 and is the biggest producing state followed by Guajira, where the country’s largest coal exporter, Cerrejon, operates.

Sporadic protests have erupted in Cesar over the contamination that affects towns surrounding coal projects - the environment ministry ruled Cesar a source of atmospheric pollution in 2007 and is working to reduce emissions there.

Coal industry sources downplayed the impact of the decision.

“It’s not a break on what was planned, it’s just an adjustment,” said a source close to one of the companies.

Mining firms and the environment ministry should get together to discuss the problems with license issuances, said Eduardo Chaparro, head of the mining unit of Colombia’s industrialist group ANDI.

“(The decision) could mean that the companies aren’t doing the right things... that’s a possibility, or environmental permits for the mining sector are being denied in a systematic way for distinct reasons other than technical,” Chaparro said.

“What’s the truth? I’d prefer to believe that we’re in a process of more technical and environmental rigor by the authorities and that the companies are open to it. That implies considerable delays.” (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)