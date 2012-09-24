Ex-Fenoco railway president moves to Drummond coal in Colombia

BOGOTA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The former president of Colombia’s main coal railway, Fenoco, has joined Drummond International, Colombia’s second largest coal exporter, as an executive vice president, according to the company.

Peter Burrowes, who left Fenoco in August after the end of a 25-day strike at the rail line, will be responsible for operations associated with the port and the railway, according to the announcement obtained by Reuters.

Fenoco’s shareholders include Drummond, Goldman Sachs affiliates and Glencore International Plc’s Prodeco unit.