FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Fenoco railway president moves to Drummond coal in Colombia
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 24, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

Ex-Fenoco railway president moves to Drummond coal in Colombia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The former president of Colombia’s main coal railway, Fenoco, has joined Drummond International, Colombia’s second largest coal exporter, as an executive vice president, according to the company.

Peter Burrowes, who left Fenoco in August after the end of a 25-day strike at the rail line, will be responsible for operations associated with the port and the railway, according to the announcement obtained by Reuters.

Fenoco’s shareholders include Drummond, Goldman Sachs affiliates and Glencore International Plc’s Prodeco unit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.