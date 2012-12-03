FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Colombia coal output seen up about 7.5 pct in 2013 vs 2012
December 3, 2012

TABLE-Colombia coal output seen up about 7.5 pct in 2013 vs 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Coal production in Colombia, the world's
fourth-largest exporter of the commodity, looks set to rise more than 7.5
percent next year to 98 million tonnes, according to government data published
on Monday.
    This year, the Andean country will produce less coal than planned, with
output dropping to around 90 million-91 million tonnes after labor unrest in the
top-producing province halted operations.
    The Andean nation's thermal coal sector is dominated by major producers such
as Glencore, Drummond and Cerrejon, which is jointly owned
by BHP Billiton Plc, Anglo American Plc and Xstrata Plc.
    All companies are expanding mines and infrastructure.
    
    Here is a breakdown of price and production estimates:
 YEAR         PRICE (PER TONNE)    PRODUCTION (IN TONNES) 
 2013            $75                     98 million 
 2014            $77                    100 million
 2015            $80                     99 million
 2016            $79                    107 million
 2017            $84                    107 million
 2018            $87                    107 million
 2019            $90                    104 million
 2020            $92                    103 million
    Source: National Mining Agency Presentation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
