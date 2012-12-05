Colombian coal exports may fall up to 10 pct in 2012 -group

* Strike, lower demand, licensing delays hurt exports * Output in 2012 below target, still up from last year By Jack Kimball BOGOTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Exports of Colombian coal will likely drop up to 10 percent this year due to lower global demand, a strike at the main coal railway and delays in environmental licensing, a private sector mining group said on Wednesday. Colombia's coal sector has suffered in 2012 from low demand and prices as a result of sluggish global economic growth coupled with strikes at the Fenoco coal railway and at Glencore International Plc Prodeco unit's La Jagua mine. Exports should be between 72.8 million and 77.2 million tonnes this year, said Claudia Jimenez, director of the Association of the Large Scale Mining Sector whose members include top exporters Cerrejon, Drummond and Prodeco. In a presentation to journalists, Jimenez cited oversupply in the market, the increased use of shale gas, the railway strike in Colombia and delays in environmental licenses in the top producing region of Cesar for the drop. The country exported 81.2 million tonnes last year, according to the DANE statistics agency. The figure differs by a few million tonnes from data published by the mining regulator, which relies on royalty payments to calculate exports. It was not clear why the private sector group used DANE figures as opposed to the Ingeominas regulator's numbers. Both are published with a lag of two months. The group did not immediately respond to requests for clarification. Ingeominas puts exports at 79.2 million tonnes in 2011. The Bogota-based group, known by its Spanish acronym SMGE, expected exports in the fourth quarter of between 15.7 million and 20.1 million tonnes. In the January-September period, Colombia shipped 57.1 million tonnes, according to DANE. Ingeominas put the number at 63.5 million for the first three quarters of the year. The world's No. 4 coal exporter primarily ships the material to the United States and Europe, both of which are suffering from economic troubles, but the Andean country has diversified its exports to South America and Asia in recent years. Colombia's high-grade thermal coal is primarily used for power generation and therefore has also suffered from a glut of cheap natural gas that has affected demand. This year, the Andean country will produce less coal than planned, with output dropping to around 90 million-91 million tonnes due to the labor unrest, the government says. The SMGE expects 87.8 million to 90.5 million tonnes in 2012. Colombia produced 85.8 million tonnes last year. Its coal sector is dominated by major producers such as Glencore, Drummond and Cerrejon, which is jointly owned by BHP Billiton Plc, Anglo American Plc and Xstrata Plc. All companies are expanding mines and infrastructure, and production is expected to increase to over 100 million tonnes in coming years.