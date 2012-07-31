Glencore Colombia unit declares force majeure on some coal cargoes

July 31 (Reuters) - Glencore International Plc’s Prodeco unit has declared force majeure on a case-by-case basis on less than five vessels due to a strike at Colombia’s main coal railway, a source close to the situation and a buyer of Colombian coal said on Tuesday.

The loss of cargoes from Colombia, the world’s fourth-largest coal exporter, due the rail strike and another walkout out at the La Jagua mine of Prodeco has not yet had an impact on prices given high inventories globally.

“There is certainly no blanket force majeure,” a source close to the situation said, adding that the company was working to manage the move for customers.

Glencore declined to comment.

A buyer of Colombian coal said that the force majeure dealt with coal from the 5-million-tonne-per-year Calenturitas mine.

A force majeure is a clause provided in contracts where buyers or sellers are allowed to renege on their commitment because of a situation that is beyond their control.

Workers at Fenoco rail line -- which supplies up to 160,000 tonnes of coal to Caribbean ports daily -- went on strike more than a week ago over compensation and working conditions.

Shareholders in Fenoco include Prodeco, Drummond International and Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Colombian unit.

A strike at the La Jagua mine of Glencore’s Prodeco unit entered into its 13th day on Tuesday.

On July 19 when the strike began, Prodeco said it regretted that the union’s “inflexible position and excessive demands” led to a strike - charges the union denied.

Drummond, one of the country’s two biggest exporters of coal, may have to declare force majeure within a week unless customers agree to defer shipments, Colombian logistics sources said late last week.

There were reports that Drummond had already declared force majeure on some vessels, but Reuters was unable to independently verify the information.

Fenoco has moved to declare the walkout illegal, filing a motion with the courts. A 27-day strike in 2009 was later declared illegal -- that type of verdict allows a company to fire workers who take part in stoppages, analysts say.

Fenoco says it believes there were irregularities with the voting process this year but the union denies that, saying the company is using the accusation as a distraction. (Additional reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy)