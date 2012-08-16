Colombia union says it may call end to coal rail strike in hours

BOGOTA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A Colombian union could stop its strike against the country’s main coal railway in a few hours, once it receives government certification of a vote calling for an end to the walkout, a guild leader said on Thursday.

More than 50 percent of the 624 workers at Fenoco railway cast ballots earlier this week to lift a 25-day strike that has paralyzed more than half of the coal shipments from the world’s No. 4 exporter of the fuel.

The union has called the poll illegal, but if the government declares the vote legal, union leaders will call off the strike, Sintraime President Felix Herrera told Reuters.

Members are waiting to get an official statement from the labor ministry about the results of Monday’s vote, he said.

“Until the ministry notifies us, the strike continues,” he said, adding that the notification would arrive in the coming hours.

The union was dealt another blow in its fight for higher wages and better working conditions on Tuesday, when a Colombian court declared the strike illegal.

The company has asked employees to go back to work on Thursday, but it was unclear if they had returned.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The walkout at Fenoco, which moves coal to port for Drummond International, Goldman Sachs affiliates and Glencore International Plc’s Prodeco unit, had caused limited force majeure on some shipments.

The labor dispute brought coal exports from the main producing province of Cesar to a halt and cost the government more than $1.2 million per day in royalties.