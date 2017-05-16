FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia coal output up 3 pct in first quarter
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 3 months ago

Colombia coal output up 3 pct in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, May 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's coal output rose 3 percent to 22.2 million tonnes in the first quarter of this year, compared with the same period in 2016, the national mining agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Andean nation, the world's fifth-largest coal exporter, produced 21.5 million tonnes in the same period a year ago, the ministry said. The sector is seeking to produce 95 million tonnes this year.

The biggest players in Colombia's coal industry are Drummond Co, Glencore Plc, Murray Energy's Colombia Natural Resources, and Cerrejon, which is jointly owned by BHP Billiton , Anglo American PLC and Glencore. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

