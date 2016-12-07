FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Bolivia detains airline CEO after Colombia crash
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 7, 2016 / 12:35 AM / 9 months ago

Bolivia detains airline CEO after Colombia crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bolivian authorities detained on Tuesday the chief executive of LaMia, the airline which owned the plane that crashed last week in Colombia, killing nearly all of Brazil's Chapacoense soccer team, prosecutors said.

CEO Gustavo Vargas and two other employees of the Bolivia-based carrier were taken to a prosecutor's office in Santa Cruz for up to eight hours of questioning as part of an investigation into the disaster.

The crash killed 71 people after the plane apparently ran out of fuel and sent shock waves through the global soccer community. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos, writing by Caroline Stauffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.