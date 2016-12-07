Bolivia detains airline CEO after Colombia crash

LA PAZ, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bolivian authorities detained on Tuesday the chief executive of LaMia, the airline which owned the plane that crashed last week in Colombia, killing nearly all of Brazil's Chapacoense soccer team, prosecutors said.

CEO Gustavo Vargas and two other employees of the Bolivia-based carrier were taken to a prosecutor's office in Santa Cruz for up to eight hours of questioning as part of an investigation into the disaster.

The crash killed 71 people after the plane apparently ran out of fuel and sent shock waves through the global soccer community. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos, writing by Caroline Stauffer)