BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Michel Temer decreed three days of national mourning for the victims of an air crash in Colombia that killed most of the players of the Chapecoense soccer team, his office said on Tuesday.

The BAe 146 charter aircraft crashed into the Colombian jungle on approach to Medellin airport killing 76 people onboard, including 21 journalists. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)