9 months ago
UK sends team to assist Colombia air crash investigation
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 9 months ago

UK sends team to assist Colombia air crash investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain's air crash investigation agency is sending a team of experts to Colombia to help the country's aviation authority investigate the crash of a regional jet that killed 75 people, a spokesman said.

The team of three investigators is expected to arrive at the scene of the crash on Wednesday, the spokesman for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch added.

The investigation will be led by Colombia's Aeronautica Civil, with Britain automatically involved as the country where the BAe 146 jet, also known as Avro RJ, was manufactured.

The British team includes experts in flight operations, engineering and flight data recorders, the spokesman added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
