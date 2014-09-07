FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ten killed in plane crash in Colombian jungle
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 7, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Ten killed in plane crash in Colombian jungle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A small airplane crashed minutes after take-off in Colombia’s southern jungle on Saturday, killing all 10 people aboard, the country’s civil aviation agency said.

“The airplane was found, broken apart and burned, 10 km (6 miles) from populated areas in the municipality of Puerto Santander, Amazonas department,” the agency said in a statement.

The Air Force was carrying out the effort to retrieve the bodies of the eight passengers and two crew members, who were traveling to Florencia, the capital of Caqueta department.

The aviation agency published a photo on Facebook of a column of dark smoke rising over the jungle and said there was little chance of finding survivors. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.