Brazil's Temer voices solidarity with victims of Colombia crash

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Michel Temer expressed on Tuesday his grief for the victims of a plane crash in Colombia that killed 76 people, including members of Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense and several journalists.

"I express my solidarity in this sad hour during which tragedy has beset dozens of Brazilian families," Temer said in a statement, adding that Brazil's Foreign Ministry and Air Force were working to assist the relatives.

"The government will do all it can to alleviate the pain of the friends and family of sport and national journalism."