Brazil's president to attend soccer team wake on Saturday

BRASILIA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Michel Temer will travel on Saturday morning to the stricken town of Chapecó for a collective wake in the soccer stadium for the players and club members killed in the air disaster in Colombia, a spokesman said on Friday.

The Brazilian Air Force said three Hercules C-130 transport planes were ready to fly from Manaus to Medellin in Colombia to pick up the coffins that are scheduled to arrive in Chapecó at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning for the wake and funeral services. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)