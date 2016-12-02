FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Brazil's president to attend soccer team wake on Saturday
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 2, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil's president to attend soccer team wake on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Michel Temer will travel on Saturday morning to the stricken town of Chapecó for a collective wake in the soccer stadium for the players and club members killed in the air disaster in Colombia, a spokesman said on Friday.

The Brazilian Air Force said three Hercules C-130 transport planes were ready to fly from Manaus to Medellin in Colombia to pick up the coffins that are scheduled to arrive in Chapecó at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning for the wake and funeral services. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.