Colombia finmin wants more "aggressive" forex intervention

BOGOTA, June 12 (Reuters) - Colombian Finance Minster Juan Carlos Echeverry said on Tuesday he favored more aggressive intervention into the foreign exchange market to stem strong gains by the peso currency.

Colombia has attracted record foreign investment since beating back leftist rebels over the last decade, which has fueled the economy but also put appreciation pressure on the peso, making exports less competitive.

In a move to counter the strengthening currency, the central bank board of directors, of which Echeverry is member, is buying at least $20 million daily until early November.

“I maintain it’s necessary that in the central bank we have a more aggressive intervention with immediate sterilization,” Echeverry told lawmakers during a debate on the peso.

“The exchange rate remains a worrying variable. I’ve asked the central bank board to look at what other similar economies are doing like Peru. We can learn from them if one can have controlled inflation and a more aggressive intervention.”

Colombia’s peso is one of the world’s strongest gaining currencies, firming about 8.5 percent so far this year although in the last month the rising trend has slowed due to worries over the crisis in Europe.

Latin America has absorbed huge amounts of money as investors look for higher yields in what some policymakers have called a global “currency war”.

Europe’s debt crisis and China’s economic slowdown pose new threats to Latin American economies and markets, and as the region begins to cool down, governments are doing what they can to protect themselves from a wave of cheap goods.

While the United States and many European nations struggle to shore up their fiscal accounts, Colombia’s financial management, buoyant economy and security advances were rewarded last year with an investment grade from major rating agencies.

The Andean nation’s economy is seen growing around 5 percent this year with full-year inflation between 3 percent and 3.5 percent.