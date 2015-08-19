FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombian peso to stay at 3,000 per dollar for 'good while' -finmin
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2015 / 7:46 PM / 2 years ago

Colombian peso to stay at 3,000 per dollar for 'good while' -finmin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Colombia’s peso currency, which has depreciated nearly 60 percent in the last year, will stay near 3,000 to the dollar for “a good while” because of low oil prices, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Wednesday.

The currency reached a record low of 3,043.9 pesos to the dollar on Wednesday, bringing depreciation to 59.3 percent over the last 12 months.

“The era of a cheap dollar is over. Now we’re in a new reality with a dollar at 3,000 pesos and I personally think that this will last for a good while, because I don’t see conditions for the oil price to go up,” Cardenas told reporters after a presentation in Congress.

Cardenas said he could not classify the depreciation as either good or bad, but said the fall in the price of oil, Colombia’s largest export and source of foreign exchange, would have negative fiscal repercussions.

Colombia’s finances have been hurt by the global fall in the price of crude, which provides nearly a quarter of government income.

Analysts expect Latin America’s fourth-largest economy to expand about 3 percent this year, down from 4.6 percent growth in 2014 and below the government’s 3.6 percent target.

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra,; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.