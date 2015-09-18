FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's current account deficit up 6.2 pct in first half of 2015
September 18, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

Colombia's current account deficit up 6.2 pct in first half of 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Colombia’s current account deficit rose to 6.2 percent of gross domestic product during the first half of the year, compared with 4.5 percent in the same period in 2014, because of negative trade balance figures, the central bank said Friday.

The deficit in the first six months of 2015 was $9.46 billion, up from $8.26 billion in the year-ago period.

The increase is explained by the fall in the price of crude oil - the country’s top export and source of foreign exchange, the bank said in a statement.

It is also partly due to a severe depreciation in the peso currency, which has fallen 50.6 percent in the last 12 months.

Foreign direct investment in the first half of the year fell 22.5 percent from the year-ago period to $6.83 billion, or 4.5 percent of GDP.

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra,; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Richard Chang

