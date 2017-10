BOGOTA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Banco Davivienda, Colombia’s third-largest bank by assets, has agreed to buy the local Corredores Asociados brokerage for $66 million, the company said on Thursday.

The sale is pending regulatory approval.

Corredores Asociados has assets worth around $83 million.

Davivienda is the financial arm of Colombia’s Grupo Bolivar.