Colombian bank Davivienda to issue $294 mln in local bonds
#Financials
January 28, 2015 / 7:02 PM / 3 years ago

Colombian bank Davivienda to issue $294 mln in local bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Davivienda, Colombia’s third largest bank by assets, will issue 700 billion pesos ($294 million) in local bonds in mid-February, people close to the deal said on Wednesday.

Davivienda, controlled by financial conglomerate Grupo Bolivar, is considering issuing two- and three-year fixed-rate bonds, as well as five- and 10-year bonds with yields linked to inflation, brokerage Alianza Valores said.

Two others involved in the deal confirmed the issue.

The bank has 1.4 trillion pesos in bonds available to issue, out of an initial total of 6 trillion pesos.

Davivienda issued 600 billion pesos in bonds in October, a sale that was nearly three times oversubscribed. [ID: nL2N0S4244]

$1 = 2,381.11 Colombian pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler

