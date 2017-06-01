FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Colombia's Davivienda to issue $342 mln in bonds during rest of 2017
June 1, 2017 / 7:24 PM / 3 months ago

Colombia's Davivienda to issue $342 mln in bonds during rest of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARTAGENA, Colombia, June 1 (Reuters) - Colombian bank Davivienda will issue local and international bonds worth 1 trillion pesos ($342 million) during the remainder of this year, the bank's president said on Thursday.

"We have close to 500 billion pesos in bonds that were issued seven years ago that are coming due," President Efrain Forero told Reuters at a banking conference in Cartagena. "We'll prepare for that expiry and our ordinary financing needs."

The bank, the country's third largest, recently sold 433 billion pesos in bonds to the World Bank's investment arm.

$1 = 2,921 Colombian pesos Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

