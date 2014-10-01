FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombian Davivienda to issue $297 million in local bonds Oct 9
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

Colombian Davivienda to issue $297 million in local bonds Oct 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Davivienda, Colombia’s third largest bank by assets, will issue ordinary bonds on the local market next week in an effort to raise up to 600 billion pesos ($297 million), a brokerage close to the operation said on Wednesday.

The bank is considering offering 2, 3, 10 and 15-year paper with an AAA rating, the brokerage Alianza Valores, which will participate in the issue, said in a report.

A public announcement of the sale will be made on Tuesday and the sale conducted on Oct. 9.

Davivienda, controlled by financial conglomerate Grupo Bolivar, is one of the most active entities in Colombia’s capital markets.

The bank issued local bonds worth 600 billion pesos on the local market in May, after receiving offers for more than double that value.

$1 = 2,022 Colombian pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

