Colombia may issue less debt in 2013, finmin says

BOGOTA, April 30 (Reuters) - Colombia may issue less debt next year if increased tax revenue in 2012 allows it to finance public spending, delaying the need to use profits from state-run oil company Ecopetrol until 2013, the government said on Monday.

Colombia had planned to spend part of Ecopetrol’s 2011 profits on public works this year, but additional funds from tax collections may allow the government to use that in 2013, Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry told reporters.

Holding off on using Ecopetrol money may prevent dollar flows into the Andean economy from further pressuring the peso, which has already strengthened 9.34 percent against the dollar this year.

“The third installment (of Ecopetrol’s 2011 profits) will arrive in 2013 if (tax) revenue allows and that would decrease the need to issue debt,” Echeverry said.

The peso’s appreciation has become a major headache for the government of President Juan Manuel Santos because it has cut the competitiveness of exporters such as flower, banana and coffee growers.

The government often uses Ecopetrol profits from the preceding year to finance public spending. The cash comes in three installments.

Ecopetrol’s 2011 net profit rose 85 percent to 15.44 trillion pesos ($8.65 billion) compared with 2010, pushed up by increases in output and exports.

Colombia’s government is expected to announce the 2013 financing plan in late June. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas, Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Gary Crosse)