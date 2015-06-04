Colombia to seek up to $5.5 billion in multilateral loans

BOGOTA, June 4 (Reuters) - Colombia’s government will seek up to $5.5 billion from multilateral lenders for spending this year and in 2016, as Latin America’s fourth largest economy confronts a fall in national income spurred by the decline in global oil prices.

The Inter-American Development Bank, the French Agency for Development and the German Development Bank will be among those to provide the credit, Colombia’s finance ministry said in a statement.

“The resources will be obtained ... under the category of ‘free destination’, meaning that they will not finance specific projects, but instead certain parts of the nation’s general budget,” Finance Vice-Minister Andres Escobar said in the statement.

The government previously had targeted $2.6 billion in loans from multilateral entities in its financing plan for 2015.

Colombia is headed for a larger fiscal deficit this year and in 2016 due to a fall in tax and royalty revenue from the oil industry, which provides close to a fourth of government revenue.

The loan announcement comes a week before the government is set to publish its mid-year financing plan, which may include target revisions, and its plan for 2016.

Analysts say the increase in the deficit will lead the Andean country to issue more debt, cut costs and swap existing bonds for ones which expire later. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Paul Simao)