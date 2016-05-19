FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia swaps $1 bln in TES bonds to reduce 2017 financing needs
May 19, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

Colombia swaps $1 bln in TES bonds to reduce 2017 financing needs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, May 19 (Reuters) - Colombia has swapped 3.2 trillion pesos ($1 billion) in Treasury bonds, extending their due date by three to seven years, in a bid to reduce financing needs for 2017, the finance ministry said.

The locally denominated inflation-linked bonds, known as TES UVR, which came due in 2017, were exchanged for fixed-rate TES bonds that mature in 2020 and 2024, the ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The swap will reduce amortization costs for the government, the ministry said.

TES are the second-most important internal financing tool for the national government, after tax revenue.

$1 = 3,031.48 Colombian pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by James Dalgleish

