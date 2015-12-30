FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Colombia declares red alert for low water levels
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 30, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Colombia declares red alert for low water levels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds para 7 on forest fires red alert)

BOGOTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Colombia has declared a red alert because of low water levels in two key rivers which supply hundreds of towns and cities in the South American country, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Wednesday.

A fifth of Colombia’s municipalities are already under water rationing measures as the El Nino phenomenon cuts down rainfall dramatically.

The declaration makes it likely the government will soon extend rationing measures and impose a limit on water consumption in homes, though Santos offered no further details.

The country’s weather agency recommended the measure, the president said.

“I‘m declaring the red alert for low levels in the Magdalena and Cauca rivers in 23 provinces,” Santos said at a government event.

Future energy rationing measures could be a possibility, the president added. Seventy percent of Colombia’s energy is supplied hydro-electrically.

Colombia has also declared a red alert for an uptick in forest fires thought to be a consequence of the drought.

The El Nino weather pattern is linked to the warming of the Pacific Ocean and tends to leave Colombia and Central America drier.

The drought prompted the coffee federation to modify export standards in October as nearly half the country’s growing regions are affected by drought. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.