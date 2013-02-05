FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia Maiguashca likely to become a cenbank director -sources
February 5, 2013 / 8:12 PM / 5 years ago

Colombia Maiguashca likely to become a cenbank director -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Colombia’s vice finance minister, Ana Fernanda Maiguashca, will “very probably” be named to the board of the country’s central bank, high-level government sources said on Tuesday.

Maiguashca, 39, a graduate of Columbia University in New York, would be the first woman on the panel since 1991.

President Juan Manuel Santos is due in the coming days to name a pair of new board members to replace two members who will leave this month. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Leslie Adler)

