Colombia Maiguashca likely to become a cenbank director -sources

BOGOTA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Colombia’s vice finance minister, Ana Fernanda Maiguashca, will “very probably” be named to the board of the country’s central bank, high-level government sources said on Tuesday.

Maiguashca, 39, a graduate of Columbia University in New York, would be the first woman on the panel since 1991.

President Juan Manuel Santos is due in the coming days to name a pair of new board members to replace two members who will leave this month. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Leslie Adler)