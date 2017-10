BOGOTA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos on Thursday named Ana Fernanda Maiguashca and Adolfo Meiizel to replace two outgoing members of the central bank’s board of directors.

The two new co-directors on the seven-member board will take over from Juan Jose Echavarria and Fernando Tenjo who stepped down after their terms expired.

The announcement was made in a message on Twitter. (Reporting by Helen Murphy)