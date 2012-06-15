FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia to issue $2 bln in global bonds in 2013
June 15, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

Colombia to issue $2 bln in global bonds in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Colombia plans to issue $2 billion in global bonds in 2013 and 28 trillion pesos worth of local TES treasury paper, Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said on Thursday.

He said that 23 trillion pesos of the government’s planned 2013 TES bond issuances would be done through auction.

Global bond issuances this year are being reduced to a total of $2 billion from $3 billion previously, he said. Colombia has already sold $1.5 billion in global bonds this year. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas)

