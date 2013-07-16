FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia to seek 2014 budget of 155 trillion pesos, excluding debt costs
#Credit Markets
July 16, 2013 / 12:56 AM / 4 years ago

Colombia to seek 2014 budget of 155 trillion pesos, excluding debt costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Colombia will seek budgeted spending next year of 155 trillion pesos ($81.7 billion), excluding provisions for debt repayments, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Monday, citing a draft bill that will go to Congress by the end of July.

Including debt servicing costs, which were estimated at 41.7 trillion pesos in an early draft of the budget seen by Reuters several weeks ago, the 2014 budget would reach 196.7 trillion pesos, according to Reuters calculations, a 4 percent increase from this year’s 188.9 trillion pesos spending plan.

The amount budgeted for debt servicing could change from the earlier draft.

Reuters last week reported that Cardenas would seek lawmakers’ approval for a budget of between 194.5 trillion pesos and 198.3 trillion pesos.

The budget would be presented to lawmakers within 10 days of their returning from recess on July 20, Cardenas said.

$1 = 1897.3 Colombian pesos Reporting by Monica Garcia and Carlos Vargas; Writing by Peter Murphy and Helen Murphy; Editing by Paul Simao

