FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Colombia's fiscal goals in 2013, 2014
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Colombia's fiscal goals in 2013, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Colombia expects a lower central
government budget deficit in 2014 than in 2013, while economic
growth is projected at 4.5 percent this year and 4.7 percent
next year.  
    
    Here are Colombia's fiscal goals in 2013 and 2014.         
                           2013      2014     
 CONSOLIDATED PUBLIC  
 SECTOR DEFICIT (PCT)       1.0       1.0       
 
 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT  
 FISCAL DEFICIT (PCT)       2.4       2.3             
 
 AVERAGE PESO/DOLLAR       1,850     1,874       
 
 GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT    +4.5       +4.7             
 
 INFLATION                  2.5        3.0              
 
 FOREIGN BONDS              1.6        3.0             

 MULTILATERAL LOANS         1.0        2.0             

 LOCAL TREASURY (TES)      29.0       30.5           
 BONDS (TRLN PESOS)  
 AUCTIONED TES             21.5       22.5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.