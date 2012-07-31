Colombia's finmin says tax revenue will help fiscal accounts

BOGOTA, July 31 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said on Tuesday that strong tax revenue will help Colombia improve its fiscal accounts, leading to a balanced budget by next year.

Speaking to lawmakers in Congress, Echeverry said the consolidated budget deficit would likely narrow to 0.9 percent of gross domestic product by the end of 2012 from a previous projection of 1.2 percent.

The central government’s fiscal deficit would shrink to 2 percent from the 2.4 percent forecast earlier, he added.

The government officially forecasts it will collect 90.2 trillion pesos ($50.3 billion) in tax revenue this year, but estimates run as high as 103 trillion pesos.

Echeverry repeated comments made after last week’s central bank monetary policy meeting that he had wanted a bigger cut in the interest rate than the quarter point approved by the bulk of the policymakers.

The bank reduced the overnight lending rate to 5 percent to help stimulate economic growth as recent data - such as industrial output, retail sales and exports - show the economy is beginning to slow.

President Juan Manuel Santos told Reuters in a recent interview that he considered “a couple” of cuts appropriate in the current economic environment.

“There was unanimity for the cut of 25 basis points, but some board members, in particular the government, wanted to go further,” Echeverry said last week.

Central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said on Monday that the economy is likely to grow at least 4 percent this year, but he sees more uncertainty next year as fallout from the global financial crisis hits emerging markets such as Colombia.