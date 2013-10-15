FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia Jan-Sept foreign direct investment down 0.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2013 / 6:37 PM / 4 years ago

Colombia Jan-Sept foreign direct investment down 0.9 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Colombia’s foreign direct investment (FDI) fell 0.92 percent in the first nine months of 2013 compared with the same period a year earlier due to lower inflows to oil and mining, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The decline came despite larger investment in local stocks and debt.

FDI fell to $12.7 billion in the January-September period, down from $12.8 billion a year earlier, the data showed.

In full-year 2012, Colombia’s $330 billion economy attracted $16.7 billion in direct investment from overseas, an amount the central bank does not see as achievable this year due to lower commodities prices and a weaker global economy.

Foreign investments destined for the oil and mining sectors fell 1.1 percent to $10.3 billion in the first three quarters of 2013, the bank’s data showed. In contrast, investments in shares and debt doubled to $4.14 billion.

Improved security has made investors more confident about investing in the Andean nation, where a decade-long U.S.-backed offensive has diminished the ranks of the country’s two leftist guerrilla groups, the FARC and the smaller ELN, which have been fighting the government for five decades.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.