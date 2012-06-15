FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia expects lower fiscal deficits in 2013
June 15, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Colombia expects lower fiscal deficits in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Colombian Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said on Thursday that the government expected lower fiscal deficits in 2012 and 2013 while economic growth was forecast to stay at 4.8 percent for both years.

Colombia revised down the 2012 central government fiscal deficit target to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 2.8 percent previously, and the consolidated deficit to 1.2 percent of GDP from 1.8 percent, he said.

The central government deficit target is seen at 2.2 percent of GDP next year with the consolidated deficit at 1 percent. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Editing by Anthony Boadle)

