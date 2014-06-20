FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's central bank to buy $2 bln in dollars through September
June 20, 2014

Colombia's central bank to buy $2 bln in dollars through September

BOGOTA, June 20 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank will extend the purchase of dollars to limit the strengthening of the peso and build up foreign reserves, bank director Jose Dario Uribe said on Friday after the monthly meeting of the bank’s monetary policy committee.

The bank plans to buy up to $2 billion from July to September. Its current dollar purchasing program, which began in April, foresees purchasing $1 billion through the end of June. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

